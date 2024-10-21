Assam: Gargaon College to host conference of college employees’ association

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College, one of the premier institutes of Upper Assam and situated in the historic town of Gargaon, is all set to host the 64th Biennial Conference of All Assam College Employees’ Association from October 22 to October 24. The three-day conference will commence on day one with a flag-hoisting ceremony accompanied by Smriti Tarpan and Swahid Tarpan, followed by the registration of delegates. The delegate camp will be officially inaugurated by Biman Chandra Baruah, President of the Governing Body, and Diganta Konwar, Vice Principal of Gargaon College. The meeting of delegates will be flagged off by Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, an eminent academician and principal of Gargaon College, while the cultural function in the evening will be inaugurated by Subhrajyoti Borah, Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.

The second day’s proceedings will commence with a vibrant cultural rally followed by the release of a commemorative souvenir and an insightful panel discussion on the “Role of College Employees in the Promotion of Education,” to be graced by Narayan Konwar, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Assam; professor Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, as the chief panel discussants, and joined by Pomi Baruah, Director, Directorate of Higher Education Department, Govt. of Assam; Nayan Mani Sharma, Financial Advisor, Directorate of Higher Education Department, Government of Assam among other distinguished panelists. Aayush Garg, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, will inaugurate the cultural function in the evening.

The open session on day three to be inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, Thowra constituency, will be graced by Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, will grace the programme as the invited speaker. Jogen Mohan, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management; Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Implementation of Assam Accord; Bimal Borah, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs; Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly and MLA from Nazira Constituency; Dharmeswar Konwar, MLA, Sonari Constituency; Binod Hazarika, MLA, Lahowal Constituency; Tapan Kumar Gogoi, former MP, Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency, among others, will be gracing the session as the eminent guests. As informed by Gautam Gogoi, General Secretary of All Assam College Employees’ Association, and Saurav Hazarika, General Secretary of the organizing committee of the conference, approximately 1000 delegates from all over Assam are slated to attend the conference. The organizing committee of the conference has solicited the cooperation and active participation of all stakeholders in achieving a stellar outcome of the event.

