NCC Units at Gargaon College Lead Cleanliness Drives, Promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Heritage Conservation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The two wings of NCC at Gargaon College, NCC 49 Assam Navy Unit and 11 Assam Bn NCC, actively participated in the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations 2024. As part of the broader Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the NCC organized a two-day programme on September 25 and September 27, which included various cleanliness drives and awareness programs to engage communities in promoting cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene.

Noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, who inaugurated the cleanliness drive, in his address spoke about the importance of such awareness programmes which contribute towards the promotion of the principles of cleanliness and hygiene within local communities. A total of 81 cadets participated in the programme. On the first day of the programme, the cadets carried out the cleanliness drive in the playground of Gargaon College which is being used by the college students as well as nearby communities for various sports and training activities. During the second day of the programme, the cadets organized a march to the historic monument of Kareng Ghar by shouting slogans. The focus was on cleaning litter, plastic waste and debris from the pathways, gardens and surrounding areas of the monument.

Special attention was given to tourist hotspots such as parking areas, food stalls and viewing points where litter tends to accumulate. The field of the nearby Gargaon Uchchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya was also included among the sites for the cleanliness drive. The programme was conducted by the NCC CTOs Dr Pimily Langthasa and Dr Pakiza Begum.

The cleanliness drive around the historic monument was a resounding success reflecting the two NCC units commitment to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and heritage conservation. The initiative highlighted the critical role that youth can play in preserving the nation’s cultural heritage while promoting environmental sustainability. The enthusiasm and dedication of the NCC cadets not only enhanced the beauty and cleanliness of the monument but also inspired a sense of responsibility in the wider community.

Also Read: Assam: Biker Fatally Hit by LPG Cylinder-Laden Transport in Digboi

Also Watch: