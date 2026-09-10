Assam: Gargaon College undertakes historic step in preserving Tai Language

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a significant initiative towards promoting educational innovations by fostering a knowledge-based environment, Gargaon College (Autonomous) introduced a Tai Language Course from September 8. The introduction of this new course has added yet another milestone for the college, which has recently completed 68 glorious years of its existence.

The classes for the new course were initiated with a formal meeting graced by several distinguished Tai experts and educationists, namely Atul Phukan, President of Purbanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Mohendro Handique, Vice-President of Purbanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Rotnogopal Gogoi, Retd Professor of Tinsukia College and General Secretary of Purbanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Hiten Phukan, eminent Tai expert and Organising Secretary of Purbanchal Tai Xahitya Xabha, Babul Phukan, Principal of Kendriya Tai Academy, Diganta Konwar, Vice-Principal of Gargaon College, and Dharitri Gogoi Phukan, teacher of Tai Language.

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