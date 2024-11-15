Assam: Garhchuk Bebejia Primary School Shines as Ideal Government School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Amidst declining faith in government schools, Garhchuk Bebejia Primary School, under Rupahi Education Block, Nagaon, has bucked the trend. Despite being in a remote area, the school attracts students, parents and locals.

Ranjana Bora, the headmistress of the school, assisted by teachers Munichuni Gogoi and Punam Devi Bardoloi, spearhead efforts to boost enrollment. The school’s picturesque environment, infrastructure and extracurricular activities have propelled students’ academic and cultural growth.

During Children’s Day celebrations, students showcased talents, impressing education officials and teachers. The school’s progress, despite limitations, has garnered attention due to optimal utilization of government benefits, personal initiatives of the headmistress including funding, dedicated teachers and supportive locals. BEEO, Rupahi Education Block - Ranjan Jyoti Das, encouraged students during the Children’s Day event. Attendees included social workers, teachers, parents and locals.

