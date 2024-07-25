Assam: Tattoo Artist from Assam Found Dead in Maharashtra; Boyfriend Suspected

GUWAHATI: A 26-year-old tattoo artist from Assam was discovered dead with multiple head injuries in Murtizapur town Akola district Maharashtra. The police suspect that her boyfriend Kunal alias Sunny Shringare is responsible for her death. The victim Shantikriya Kashyap who was also known as Koel was found lifeless on July 24. This occurred in house located in the Pratik Nagar locality of Murtizapur. The residence where she was found belonged to Shringare. He is currently missing.

According to an official from the Murtizapur city police station Kashyap's body showed signs of severe head injuries. These were inflicted by sharp weapon. Shringare, aged 30 is considered the primary suspect in the case. Authorities are actively searching for him. The investigation revealed that Kashyap had been residing in Delhi with her mother. She had been there for the past six years. She had recently moved to Mumbai. Her goal was to further her career as a tattoo artist. She met Shringare through social media. He had invited her to Murtizapur. He claimed he could help her find employment.

Kashyap arrived in Murtizapur on July 21 and stayed at Shringare's residence. Despite Shringare's assurances the local bar owner refused to hire her. Shringare worked as a waiter at that bar. On the night of July 23, an argument erupted between Kashyap and Shringare. Reports suggest it was due to Shringare's drinking habits. In a fit of rage Shringare allegedly attacked Kashyap with a sharp weapon. This caused her fatal injuries.

The next morning, neighbors noticed suspicious behavior at Shringare's house. They alerted the police. When officers arrived they forcibly opened the door inside. They discovered Kashyap’s lifeless body. Shringare had already fled the scene by that time.

A case has been registered against Shringare under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are intensifying their efforts aiming to locate and apprehend him.