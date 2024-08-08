Assam: Gauhati High Court Directs Families of Deceased Hmar Youths to Collect Bodies from Silchar Morgue

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed families of three Hmar youths who died under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Cachar district to collect their bodies from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) morgue. The bodies have been preserved at SMCH mortuary since July 17. This followed the youths' deaths. These events have stirred considerable controversy and grief in the community.

Families of deceased had earlier approached court. They sought to have post-mortem conducted outside Assam citing concerns about impartiality. However, Assam state government submitted autopsy report from SMCH before court. They argued that due process had been followed.

During court proceedings Senior Counsel representing petitioners acknowledged receipt of post-mortem report. This report had been attached to affidavit submitted by respondents. After reviewing report, counsel informed court that petitioners' families had no objections to taking custody of bodies. They will proceed with last rites.

The court's order explicitly stated that any family members of three deceased individuals whose bodies are currently at SMCH morgue, are permitted to take custody of remains. Families must verify their identities with Chief Superintendent-Cum-Principal of SMCH Silchar, before bodies are released.

Furthermore the court provided guidelines for transporting bodies outside Assam. Should families wish to do so, the order instructed them to notify Superintendent of Police in Cachar district if they planned to take bodies out of state by road. Police are to assist families by providing logistical support. This support could be up to nearest airport or to state border ensuring smooth passage.

The court took note that prosecution did not object to autopsy report submitted by state. This paved the way for families to collect bodies. In addition, bench ordered state to file affidavit by August 30 2024, detailing any further findings or developments. Petitioners are also expected to submit any rejoinder at least one day before next hearing which is scheduled for September 10, 2024.