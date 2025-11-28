Assam: Gaurav Gogoi addresses media, calls ECI puppet of ‘ruling dispensation’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, sharply criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a press conference held at the Jorhat District Congress Bhawan today. He accused the Commission of failing to develop a machine-readable software for electoral roll revision despite India's advanced IT capabilities.

Calling the ECI "a puppet of the ruling dispensation" instead of an independent constitutional authority responsible for conducting free and fair elections, Gogoi said the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in Assam-being carried out by Booth Level Agents (BLAs)-had become a "mock exercise." According to him, the one-month timeframe allotted to BLAs was grossly insufficient for revising electoral rolls at the grassroots level.

Gogoi further alleged that BLAs in other states were facing such severe pressure that some had even resorted to suicide. The door-to-door task of verifying who continued to reside in each household, who needed to be removed, who was eligible to vote, and who had to be retained was "a mammoth exercise," he said. It was "shameful," he added, that the ECI had yet to produce an infallible, tamper-proof software that could ensure accurate and transparent roll revision without relying on manual entries, which he claimed could be easily manipulated.

He also referred to media reports alleging that BJP workers from other states were being brought into Assam to strengthen the party's vote bank. Such actions, Gogoi warned, would undermine the rights of indigenous communities over jaati, maati, and bheti (identity, land, and roots). He further claimed that much of the state's land was being taken over by major corporate groups, including Ambani and Adani.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi addressed Congress Block Presidents from seven districts-Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Majuli, and Tinsukia-along with other party leaders and workers. He urged them to fortify the Congress organisation at every level.

He appealed to party members and the public to remain vigilant and ensure that fake voters were not added to the revised electoral rolls and that genuine voters were not excluded. Later, Gogoi joined a rally organized by the Jorhat District Congress Committee, themed "Assam's Future in the Hands of Assamese."

