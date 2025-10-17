Assam: Gaurav Gogoi lays foundation for cultural centers, hall in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Gaurav Gogoi, Jorhat MP and State Congress President, visited the Demow constituency on Wednesday. According to information received, Gogoi laid the foundation stones for five cultural centers and one community hall from the MP fund at several places in Demow on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Gogoi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would come to Assam on October 17 to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg at his Samadhi Kshetra and also to meet his family. He said that in the coming days, the investigation into the beloved singer’s death should be done at a high level and the guilty punished.

Gaurav Gogoi was accompanied by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, President of Sivasagar District Congress Committee, and Congress leaders of Demow during his visit.

