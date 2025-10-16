APCC President Gaurav Gogoi expresses discontent over probe into Zubeen Garg’s demise

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation into the mysterious death of renowned artiste Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi stated angrily in Bokakhat on Tuesday, “The Chief Minister issued a certificate claiming that justice was delivered at the very start of the investigation.”

Speaking to journalists in Bokakhat, Gogoi said, “By issuing that certificate, the Chief Minister thinks the matter is settled. We hope the SIT will work in the right direction responsibly. The investigation into the great artiste’s death must be conducted properly.”

He further added with disappointment, “What’s unfortunate is that the words coming from the Chief Minister’s mouth in the name of an investigation have created worry and unrest among the public.” He reiterated his hope that justice would be served and demanded a fair investigation.

Gaurav Gogoi made strong criticism of the ruling government during an organizational meeting held on Tuesday in Bokakhat, jointly organized by the Bokakhat Block Congress Committee and the Bokakhat Town Block Congress Committee. He engaged in discussions with party workers and shared his views.

During his interaction with the press, Gogoi also said, “The people of Assam are seeking an alternative. They want progressive and responsible politics. The Congress party must reach out to the people and raise awareness.”

He expressed satisfaction with the work done by Congress in the Bokakhat region and confidently stated that people will see a viable alternative in the future.

He further said, “The people of Assam know that during previous Congress governments, there were many schemes, and some of them still continue. But if the Congress returns to power, it will not pursue divisive politics when it comes to distributing welfare schemes.”

Gogoi also addressed the challenges faced by journalists, stating that the government ‘interfered in the work of the media’ and that efforts would be made to remove such obstacles.

In conclusion, he said, “We have begun to imagine a new and better Assam, and today we stand with the people in this vision. We are 100% confident that in the coming days, there will be a government under our leadership.”

