Assam: Gaurisagar police hold awareness programme on women and child safety

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Gaurisagar Police Station organised an awareness programme on Saturday at Hatighuli LP School on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district in the presence of local residents and guardians of the school’s students.

During the programme, Bhaskarraj Baruah, Officer-in-Charge of Gaurisagar Police Station, spoke about various important issues concerning the safety, protection and rights of women and children, including child marriage, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, dowry, the POCSO Act, and legal provisions relating to rape and other sexual offences.

The participants were sensitised to the physical, mental, educational and social consequences of child marriage, along with the legal provisions and punishments prescribed under the law. The importance of preventing child marriage and ensuring that every girl receives proper education, protection and equal opportunities was also emphasised.

The provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were explained, particularly those relating to the protection of children from sexual abuse, assault, harassment and exploitation. Participants were also made aware of the seriousness of rape and other sexual offences, the legal consequences for offenders, and the importance of immediately reporting such incidents to the police or appropriate authorities.

Awareness was also created regarding the dowry system and its harmful social consequences. Participants were encouraged to refrain from giving or demanding dowry and to report such practices to the appropriate authorities.

The programme concluded with an appeal to parents, guardians and members of the locality to remain vigilant, protect children and women from exploitation and abuse, prevent child marriage and dowry practices, and work collectively towards creating a safe, educated and empowered society.

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