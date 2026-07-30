Gaurisagar Police Swap Khaki for Compassion, Aid Flood-Hit Families Through ‘Hands for Humanity’

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Keeping aside their Khaki dresses, arms, and ammunition for a day, Gaurisagar police personnel in Sivasagar district provided helping hands to the flood victims through the 'Hands for Humanity' group. The volunteer group was formed by Gaurisagar police under the leadership of Bhaskarraj Baruah, Officer in Charge, Gaurisagar police station. The group was formed with the cooperation of many social workers, well-wishers, and friends from Tinsukia, Makum, and other areas. It distributed AC/DC light bulbs to some of the flood-affected families who have set up temporary camps at the new building of Binayak Hotel, Gaurisagar, and along the roads in the greater Gaurisagar area, so that they do not have to live in darkness.

The volunteer group also distributed packages of essential items among about 150 flood victims sheltered in Hatighuli flood camp and others in the area. It will also provide financial assistance to families whose houses have been damaged or completely washed away by the floods.

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