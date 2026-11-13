Assam: Gaurisagar residents oppose proposed relocation of offices

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Residents of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district have strongly opposed a directive reportedly issued by the Archaeological Survey authorities under the Government of India to relocate several government offices situated on the banks of the historic Gaurisagar tank.

The offices facing relocation include the Gaurisagar Development Block, Gaurisagar Police Station, Gaurisagar Block Primary Health Centre, and the Block Elementary Education Office, all of which have been functioning at the site for several decades.

In protest against the move, a public meeting was held on Wednesday at the Gaurisagar ASTC Bus Stand complex. The meeting was presided over by educationist Tilak Chandra Neog and attended by prominent citizens, writers, social activists, and local representatives.

Addressing the gathering, former student leader and cultural activist Bhola Kakoti strongly criticised the Archaeology Department, alleging that it was causing disruption in the name of preserving historical heritage in Sivasagar district. He said that while the department had directed the relocation of the government institutions, the people of Gaurisagar must unite to ensure that these offices remain within the town.

Noted litterateur Jibon Krishna Goswami described the institutions as 'the soul of the people of Gaurisagar.' He said that removing them would leave the town isolated and weaken its social and emotional identity.

A 35-member convenor committee was also constituted to coordinate future public movements on the issue.