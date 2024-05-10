Assam: Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School shines in Higher Secondary examination

GAURISAGAR: Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School scored 100 per cent pass percentage in both Arts and Science stream. Throughout the past 17 years, the school has consistently produced 100% results. This year in the Arts stream, out of 40 students, 34 students passed in first division and 6 students passed in second division. Out of first division holders 13 students got star marks. On the otherhand, 13 students of the school sat for science stream for the first time. Of these, 11 candidates got first division (one star) and rest of 2 students passed in second division.

