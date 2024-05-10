Assam News

Assam: Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School shines in Higher Secondary examination

Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School scored 100 per cent pass percentage in both Arts and Science stream. Throughout the past 17 years, the school has consistently produced 100% results.
Assam: Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School shines in Higher Secondary examination

GAURISAGAR: Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School scored 100 per cent  pass percentage in both Arts and Science stream. Throughout the past 17 years, the school has consistently produced 100% results. This year in the Arts stream, out of 40 students, 34 students passed in first division and 6 students passed in second division. Out of  first division holders 13 students got star marks. On the otherhand, 13 students of the school sat for science stream for the first time. Of these, 11 candidates got first division (one star) and rest of 2 students passed in second division.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon shines in HS final examination

Also Watch:

Higher Secondary Examination
shines
Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com