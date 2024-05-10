Assam: Nagaon shines in HS final examination

NAGAON: In contrast to past years, Nagaon district performed well on the HS final examination 2024, with high pass rates in the arts, commerce, and science streams, respectively. The results were released on Thursday.

The average pass percentage in HS final examination in the district including arts, commerce and science was 93.09 percent.

In arts stream, a total of 9,231 students appeared in arts stream among which 8,673 passed the examination. Among these successful students, 2,540 bagged 1st division, 3,418 secured 2nd division while 2,715 students achieved 3rd division. The pass percentage in arts stream was 93.96 percent.

Similarly, in science stream, a total of 3,259 students appeared the HS final examination this time among which 2,964 students succeeded with 1,702 1st division, 868 2nd division and 394 3rd division. The pass percentage in science stream was 90.95 percent.

On the other hand, a total of 814 students appeared in commerce stream out of which 768 students cleared the examination.

Among the successful 768 students, 321 students secured 1st division while 334 and 113 students bagged 2nd and 3rd division respectively in the district. The pass percentage in commerce stream was 94.35 percent. Two students from Geetanjali Senior Secondary School secured 94 percent and 95 percent in commerce stream while one student from Nagaon Dawson HS and Multi Purposes School secured 96.42 percent in science stream with a possibility of rank in the earlier top list.

Tanushree Bashakh and Tanisha Das brought laurels to Nagaon Geetanjali Senior Secondary School, a leading private educational institute for commerce stream with the highest marks in mathematics across the state. They secured 99 out of 100 marks in mathematics. Tanushree Bashakh achieved distinction marks with 93 percent in commerce stream while Tanisha Das also secured distinction with 88 percent marks in the same stream. Similarly, Rajnandini Baidya from Nagaon Dawson HS and Multi Purposes School secured distinction in science stream with 96.2 percent marks. She achieved 92 marks above in all subjects.

Also Read: Assam: Panic Ensues as Unidentified Insect Infestation Forces Closure of a School in Nagaon District for 2 Days

Also Watch: