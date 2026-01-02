Assam: GCU secures accreditation for two B.Tech. programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam, has achieved a significant milestone in its academic journey by securing accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its B.Tech. programmes in Computer Science Engineering and Civil Engineering.

The accreditation has been granted for a three-year period, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, reaffirming the university's commitment to maintaining high standards in technical education. This recognition reflects GCU's robust academic framework, modern infrastructure, and the dedicated efforts of its faculty members. NBA accreditation, which is aligned with global quality benchmarks and recognized under the Washington Accord, enhances the international recognition, employability, and academic mobility of graduates from these engineering disciplines.

Describing the achievement as a meaningful New Year milestone, the university administration extended sincere congratulations to faculty members, non-teaching staff, and all stakeholders whose collective efforts made this accomplishment possible. The administration emphasized that the accreditation was a testament to teamwork, academic rigor, and institutional vision.

The latest accreditation further strengthens GCU's academic profile, adding to its earlier NBA-accredited programmes, including Mechanical Engineering and Pharmacy. With these recognitions, the university continues to consolidate its position as a prominent multidisciplinary institution in Northeast India.

