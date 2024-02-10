Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio Opposes Free Movement Regime Termination

DIMAPUR: In a significant development, Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, has vociferously opposed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement on terminating the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. Rio's stance was conveyed during a media interaction at 'The White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair' launch, where he acknowledged both the security concerns of the Indian Government and the prevalent insurgency issues in the North East.

The Chief Minister openly admitted that the lack of adherence to guidelines in the border regions was turning the North East into a potential breeding ground for insurgency. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive regulatory system to address these challenges while understanding the security imperatives laid out by the central authorities.

Highlighting the response from the state government, Rio revealed that the Nagaland state cabinet had convened and agreed to introduce regulations following a meeting on Thursday. He assured the public that necessary actions would be taken, aligning with the sentiment of the people who strongly disagreed with the abolition of FMR.

"We have heard the public's voice, and that's why the state government is against lifting the FMR, and we are working on it," Rio affirmed, underlining the commitment of his government to address the concerns raised by the citizens.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Nagaland government, under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, is planning to approach the Central government with a formal request to formulate suitable regulations for cross-border people movement. The state Cabinet has resolved to propose the inclusion of concerned village council authorities in the comprehensive regulatory system of the FMR, aiming for a more inclusive and localized approach to address the complex dynamics of the region.

Nagaland's firm stance, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, sets the stage for a dialogue between the state and central authorities to find a balanced solution that addresses both security imperatives and the concerns of the local populace.