Assam: General observer arrives in Golaghat, reviews poll preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A meeting of the general observer and police observer was convened on Friday at the conference hall of the Integrated DC Office.

The session was attended by Golaghat’s district commissioner cum district election officer, senior superintendent of police, and all returning officers representing the 5 Legislative Assembly constituencies. The discussion focused on a comprehensive review of the security apparatus, administrative readiness, and the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam State Election Commission Appoints General Observers