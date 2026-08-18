Assam gets first dedicated farmer helpline for power transmission projects

STAFF REPORTER

KAJALGAON: Resonia Ltd., a power transmission infrastructure developer, has launched Assam's first dedicated helpline for farmers and local communities along the Northeastern Region Expansion Scheme (NERES XXV) project corridor.

The helpline was launched by Chirang District Commissioner Gokul Chandra Brahma, ACS, at a press conference in Kajalgaon on Monday. The initiative aims to provide farmers, landowners and agricultural communities with a direct channel to raise project-related queries, share feedback and register grievances.

Farmers can contact the toll-free number 1800-572-7701 between 9:30 AM and 5 PM, Monday to Friday. The company said callers will receive a response within 48 business hours.

The multilingual helpline will operate in Assamese, Bodo and Hindi, with trained personnel available to assist residents regarding transmission line construction and other activities associated with the NERES XXV (A) project.

The service is expected to benefit farmers and residents across villages along the project corridor in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Bajali districts. It will remain operational until the completion of the NERES XXV (A) project.

Speaking at the launch, Chirang DC Gokul Chandra Brahma described the initiative as a positive step towards resolving issues through dialogue and ensuring smoother implementation of development projects.

The NERES XXV project is aimed at strengthening the power transmission network in Assam and the Northeast, improving grid reliability and supporting the region's growing electricity demand. Since the transmission corridor passes through land belonging to local communities and farmers, sustained engagement with stakeholders is considered important for the project's implementation.

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