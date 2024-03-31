Assam: GI status to Bihu Dhol of Assam with five more products, facilitated by NABARD

LAKHIMPUR: March 30 is indeed a big day for Assam as GI status was granted to 6 more products, facilitated by NABARD, from the State. These products are Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Asarikandi Terracotta, Mishing Handloom products, Pani Mateka Craft or Water Hyacinth products. This follows the GI status granted to the previous two, namely Majuli mask and Majuli manuscript painting. In a period of one and half years, NABARD Assam has facilitated GI to 8 products from Assam.
Also Read: Susmita Dev, Rajdeep, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha condemn Ichhamati killing
Also Watch: