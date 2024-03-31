Assam News

Assam: GI status to Bihu Dhol of Assam with five more products, facilitated by NABARD

March 30 is indeed a big day for Assam as GI status was granted to 6 more products, facilitated by NABARD, from the State. These products are Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, Asarikandi Terracotta, Mishing Handloom products, Pani Mateka Craft or Water Hyacinth products.