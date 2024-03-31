Susmita Dev, Rajdeep, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha condemn Ichhamati killing

Silchar: Cutting across the party affiliation, leading political leaders of the Barak Valley condemned the killing of two non tribal day labourers in Ichhamati in Meghalaya and urged the Conrad Sangma-government to ensure security for the linguistic minorities in the state. On Wednesday, Sujit Dutta and Ishan Singh, two labourers were lynched to death in Ichhamati, a small village in Meghalaya bordering Bangladesh allegedly by the Khasi Students’ Union cadres who gathered there to register their protest against CAA.

Reacting sharply to the incident, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev had written a letter to the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and urged him to take immediate steps to ensure security for the linguistic minorities who were in deep distress following the incident. Dev said, people of the northeast belonging to various religious or linguistic communities preferred to coexist peacefully but the incident that happened in Ichhamati would send a message of intolerance. She further said, any disturbance in Meghalaya had always impacted the road communication of the Barak Valley and the government should ensure security to the passengers too.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy said, he recently had a discussion with Sangma on the overall security of the linguistic minorities of Meghalaya and the latter assured him of government vigil. The Ichhamati incident proved that more is needed to be done to ensure safety of the linguistic minorities of Meghalaya, maintaining this the BJP MP from Silchar said, he would bring the issue to the notice of the Union government.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the Karimganj MLA urged upon the Union government to take stern action against KSU cadres who were reportedly involved in the Ichhamati incident. Purkayastha, who represented the Congress in the Assembly but recently shifted his allegiance to the BJP, said, if needed he would personally meet Sangma to ensure safety of the Bengalis residing in Meghalaya.

