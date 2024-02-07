Assam Girl, An Artist-Cum-Scientist, Impresses PM Modi And President Macron

NEW DELHI: Assam's Priyanka Das Rajkakati, who is in her early 30's, has made the state proud by rubbing shoulders with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Known to have an empathetic mind with impeccable maturity that exceeds her age, the multi-talented Assamese girl is an artist-cum-aerospace scientist.
She spent her childhood in Delhi, where she attended the Mother’s International School, immersed in Indo-French culture. Thereafter, Rajkakati moved to France in 2013 to pursue her higher studies.
She opted to go to France as she wanted the freedom to make a career in both arts and science.
Her career touched its peak when she got the opportunity to be a part of President Macron's team during interactions with PM Modi.
Based on her experience, Rajkakati expressed that Macron is very warm, with a sharp wit and a great sense of humour. Having observed the two world leaders up close, Priyanka could sense that they share mutual trust, which has been a crucial factor in the growing India-France bilateral relations.
Priyanka says that she feels honoured to be seated close to Macron and Modi at the dining table during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris last July.
She feels fortunate and grateful to be invited back to be a part of an event with President Macron in Jaipur on January 25, a day before the Republic day parade.
She is delighted knowing the fact that a person of Macron's stature knows her by her name and is familiar with her work, which according to her is an immensely validating experience as a cross-cultural, nomadic artist-scientist.
Rajkakati revealed that meeting heads of state is always an intriguing experience. As a scientist, while I do have to adopt a neutral, dispassionate stance, as an artist, I suppose I can permit myself to share my perspective of the human beings behind such positions of responsibility, she said.
He offered to introduce me to Prime Minister Modi last year during the state dinner, and then proceeded to take my photo with the prime minister. It is a much-treasured possession, she added.
Furthermore, she disclosed that her role in Jaipur this time was to facilitate Macron's interaction with a select group of bright students learning French and aspiring to go to France.
She said that hearing Macron speak about her as someone who has charted out a successful career for herself in France was a very humbling experience.
In fact, he not only remembered me from last year’s dinner, but also remembered the painting I had presented him then. Of course, on both occasions, I had made it a point to wear the traditional Assamese ‘mekhela saador’, which not only helped me represent my Assamese roots, but also helped me stand out, she said.