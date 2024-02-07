Assam Girl, An Artist-Cum-Scientist, Impresses PM Modi And President Macron

NEW DELHI: Assam's Priyanka Das Rajkakati, who is in her early 30's, has made the state proud by rubbing shoulders with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Known to have an empathetic mind with impeccable maturity that exceeds her age, the multi-talented Assamese girl is an artist-cum-aerospace scientist.

She spent her childhood in Delhi, where she attended the Mother’s International School, immersed in Indo-French culture. Thereafter, Rajkakati moved to France in 2013 to pursue her higher studies.

She opted to go to France as she wanted the freedom to make a career in both arts and science.