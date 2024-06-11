Assam Girl Nishamoni Bora Shines In All India Windsurfing Championship 2024; Clinches Gold

CHENNAI: Assam girl Nishamoni Bora has brought laurels to the state as she bagged the top honour in the recently concluded All India Windsurfing Championship 2024.

The young valorous woman hailing from Sarupathar in Assam's Golaghat district demonstrated her impeccable skills on the water.

In a proud moment for the state, Nishamoni Bora outclassed her opponents as she clinched the gold medal in the All India Windsurfing Championship 2024, held from June 5 to June 9 in Chennai on the waters of the Indian Ocean.