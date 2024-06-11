Assam Girl Nishamoni Bora Shines In All India Windsurfing Championship 2024; Clinches Gold

CHENNAI: Assam girl Nishamoni Bora has brought laurels to the state as she bagged the top honour in the recently concluded All India Windsurfing Championship 2024.
The young valorous woman hailing from Sarupathar in Assam's Golaghat district demonstrated her impeccable skills on the water.
In a proud moment for the state, Nishamoni Bora outclassed her opponents as she clinched the gold medal in the All India Windsurfing Championship 2024, held from June 5 to June 9 in Chennai on the waters of the Indian Ocean.
The Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) organized this event where a total of 18 clubs across the country took part.
She overcame stiff challenges and delivered a stellar performance as she got the better of the other seven contestants to grab the prestigious gold medal for Assam.
This phenomenal achievement is a testament of her hard-work and determination and it also marks her second consecutive gold medal at the national level, further solidifying her status as an emerging star in the world of windsurfing.
Overwhelmed by the support pouring in from her home state, Nishamoni Bora expressed her gratitude to the people of Assam for their best wishes, even from afar.
She also appreciated her supporters for acting as a pillar of strength through thick and thin.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls’ dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing, while her compatriot Eabad Ali bagged bronze in the men’s windsurfer RS:X event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Thakur’s net score - 27 - was way off that of the eventual winner, Noppassorn Khunboonjan. The Thai sailor notched 16 points. Keira Marie Carlyle finished third, notching up a net total of 28.
Ali’s net score of 52, saw him finish third as South Korea’s Cho Wonwoo and Natthaphong Phonoppharat clinched the gold and silver medal with net scores of 13 and 29, respectively.