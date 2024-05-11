Assam Girl Overcomes Problems of Poverty to Score 91% in HS Examination

Jamugurihat: A young girl from Assam’s Jamugurihat has proved yet again that the economic condition is not a factor when it comes to scoring good results in academics. Bharshita Bora, who comes from an economically challenged background managed to score a total of 91% marks in the recently declared results of the higher secondary examinations in the state.

Bharshita Bora, a young girl from the Muradal Village of Jamugurihat excelled in the recently declared results of the Higher Secondary Examinations 2024. Even though she comes from an economically challenged background, she managed to score a total of 91% marks in the examination. She also managed to get letter marks, that is more than 80% marks, in five subjects of the examinations.

Her results have managed to bring a very happiness to not only her family but also to a large number of people residing in the entire locality. The local people mentioned that the meritorious girl did not even have a dedicated study table and started in a small house. They also mention that the girl’s mother and aunt weave traditional gamocha and chadar and sell them in the market to make a living.