New Look Academy of Sivasagar shines in Higher Secondary examination results

SIVASAGAR: New Look Academy, a pioneer institute of Sivasagar, continues to maintain an impeccable track record of success in high school and higher secondary examinations. It is noteworthy that this time, students from the school have excelled in the higher secondary examinations, results of which declared today, securing top positions and bringing pride to the institution. Out of twenty-one candidates, ten students scored star marks and many scored above ninety percent, which showcases their exceptional academic abilities. In the Arts stream, Yukta Chetia has been able to achieve a remarkable 93.2 percent.

