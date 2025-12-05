Assam: Girls’ common room inaugurated at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Inaugurating a modern girls’ common room with a recreation area and wash room with modern facilities, DHSK College (Autonomous) Principal Dr Sashikanta Saikia said, “Cleanliness and transparency is not only a habit but a symbol of self-respect.”

“Even if a student passes with a gold medal or is the best student of the university, if he does not know how to stay clean, his education is not complete,” Dr Saikia said at the inaugural meeting organized by the students’ union of DHSK College.

The Principal of the 80-year-old DHSK College (Autonomous) further added, “We can do very little alone. But together we can do many things. Working together can go a long way.” He said that cleanliness was another name for the service of God and that efforts were being made to ensure that every student of the college had a healthy and clean environment. As part of this, the infrastructure has been renovated with modern facilities, he said.

He also said that the newly-renovated recreation room would be a place for students to think freely, interact with friends, and relax. “It is not just an entertainment room but an opportunity for people to learn, understand and engage in creative discussions,” he said, adding that the authorities of DHS Kanoi College had been focusing on the holistic development of students and urged all students to make honest use of the newly-renovated rooms. He also urged the college to become a clean and healthy temple of knowledge.

