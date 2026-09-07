Assam girl’s disappearance leads to interstate manhunt; key accused held in Telangana, accomplice in custody

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A minor girl from Bongaigaon, who went missing on August 25, was rescued from Telangana on September 4 following a nine-day police operation. Bongaigaon Police had registered Case No. 188/2026 under Section 137(2) of the BNS against Gobinda Das of Babupara Ward No. 11. Acting on technical inputs, a police team traced the accused’s movements through West Bengal to Telangana and arrested him with help from Sangareddy district police. Another accused, Abhick Sarkar (23) of Paulpara Ward No. 9, had been arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody.

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