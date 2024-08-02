India's Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale Requested The Railways For A Promotion For 9 Years

PARIS: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale brought laurels to the country by clinching a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event on Thursday.

The 29-year-old hailing from Kambalwadi village located near Maharashtra's Kolhapur has pushed India's medal count to 3.

By doing so, he has also scripted history by becoming the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Kusale's journey from Pune to Paris has been nothing short of exceptional as he had to overcome plenty of hurdles that came along his way.

Winning the Olympic bronze has helped him achieve something he has been striving after for the last nine years - a promotion.