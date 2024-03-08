Assam: GNRC Hospital's Dispur Unit Celebrates International Women’s Day, Recognizing Outstanding Achievements

GUWAHATI: Today, GNRC Hospital's Dispur unit celebrated International Women’s Day by honoring three prominent luminaries of Assam and recognizing the invaluable contributions of its women employees.

As the pioneer of specialty healthcare in Northeast India, GNRC Hospital has upheld a legacy of excellence, known for its quality care, pioneering medical interventions, and compassionate patient support.

Aligned with this year's International Women's Day theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' GNRC Hospitals proudly felicitated the following luminaries:

- Ms. Indrani Raimedhi: Eminent Journalist and Author

- Ms. Smitakshi Barua Goswami: Director, Pratidin Group

- Ms. Abhishruti Bezbaruah: Popular Folk Fusion Singer

Additionally, the event honored 39 dedicated women GNRCians, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, who have tirelessly served the community for over 25 years.

Dr. Saroj Singh, Quality Manager at GNRC Dispur, extended a warm welcome, while Group CEO Dr. Ashish Malakar delivered the keynote address.

Ms. Priyanka Borah, Group Director of GNRC Group of Hospitals, highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “Today is not just a day of recognition; it is a moment for us to reflect on the journey of advancement, the strides we have made, and the path ahead towards gender equality and empowerment.”

Ms. Borah continued, “At GNRC, we understand and recognize the immense potential within every woman. Within the Swasthyamitra program of GNRC Affordable Health Mission, an impressive 60% of our workforce and 52% overall GNRC Group workforce comprises dedicated and talented women. Their resilience, passion, and unwavering dedication inspire us all and serve as a shining example of the transformative power of women in the healthcare sector.”

In closing, Ms. Rumi Sarmah, Senior HR Manager, expressed gratitude to the luminaries, media representatives, and GNRC staff for their gracious presence and support.

GNRC Hospital reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights and aspirations of women everywhere, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.