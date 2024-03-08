Mizoram: Baryl Vanneihsangi Shatters Gender Barriers as Youngest and First Female to Lead Mizoram Assembly

AIZAWL: A 32-year-old Baryl Vanneihsangi has made history by leading the assembly session. This marks the first time a woman presided over the Mizoram Assembly, a great step towards gender equality in leadership.
Her journey to this point started with her win in the state election. She outdid her competitors in the Aizawl South-III constituency, representing the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). Winning by a gap of 1,414 votes, Vanneihsangi is now not only the youngest MLA in Mizoram but also the first woman to control an assembly session in the state.
Besides politics, Vanneihsangi's impact can also be seen online, with over 252k followers on Instagram. Her online social platforms allow her to interact with a varied audience and discuss diverse matters.
Vanneihsangi is a strong advocate for gender equality and empowerment. She encourages women to chase their dreams without gender-based or societal barriers. "Our gender should not stop us from doing what we like and want to do. It shouldn't stop us from pursuing our passion. I urge all women, no matter where they come from, to go after what they want," she stressed.
Vanneihsangi's education enhances her impressive profile. She has a Masters in Arts from North Eastern Hill University in Shillong. Her dedication to learning displays her eager personality. It also hints at how well she performs as a political leader.
Even before politics, Vanneihsangi was a corporator in Aizawl Municipal Corporation. That stint in local government taught her a lot. It helped her understand grassroots problems better. She uses this knowledge to support the citizens she represents.
Mizoram is observing a significant historical event. It marks changes in politics and the significance of diverse representation. Vanneihsangi's rise to power defies old conventions. It also inspires girls who dream of a political career.
Vanneihsangi is determined to inspire women to chase their dreams. Her message rings true not just in Mizoram but across the nation. The sum of her political victories, online influence, and devotion to equal rights for women makes Baryl Vanneihsangi a pioneer for change in Mizoram's politics.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: