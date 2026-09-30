Assam: Goalpara Bharatiya Janata Party defends CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday strongly defended Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid criticism from the Congress party, launching a sharp attack on the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP organised a press conference at its district office in Goalpara, addressed by district BJP President Dipanko Kumar Nath and attended by Tankeswar Rabha, MLA from the Dudhnai (ST) constituency.

Speaking at the press conference, Tankeswar Rabha defended Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that allegations of the Chief Election Commissioner favouring the BJP were unfounded. He pointed out that the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014, whereas Gyanesh Kumar assumed the office of Chief Election Commissioner only in 2024.

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