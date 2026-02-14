Assam: Goalpara College NSS Launches Seven-Day Village Camp

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Goalpara College has organized a seven-day special camp at its adopted village, Kuruabhasa, beginning Thursday. The camp commenced with a cleanliness drive in the Shantibazar area, inaugurated by the Principal of Goalpara College, Dr. Subhash Barman. The welcome address was delivered by the Programme Officer of the NSS unit, Dr. Jugabrat Das. In his speech, Dr. Barman highlighted that the NSS unit has been engaged in various community-based activities in the village over the past ten years, gradually transforming it into a cleaner and greener community. Special emphasis has been placed on plantation and cleanliness drives, with the goal of making Kuruabhasa one of the cleanest villages in the district.

The inaugural meeting was attended by Dr. Siddhi Nath Sarma, Governing Body President of West Goalpara College, as the chief guest. Dr. Sarma spoke on the role of NSS in improving the livelihoods of villagers. Vice-Principal of Goalpara College Dr. Bhanu Bezbora Kalita and Head of the English Department Loni Barua were also present. Barua emphasized the importance of speaking and writing Assamese correctly and suggested that the NSS could take initiatives on this issue in the Rabha tribe-dominated village. The Gaonburha of Kuruabhasa, Rakesh Rabha, expressed gratitude to the NSS unit for its community-focused initiatives. He noted that over 80% of villagers are now capable of mushroom production thanks to the training provided by the NSS. The literacy rate and cleanliness habits in the village have also improved significantly.

The inauguration was followed by a motivational speech by Jahangir Alom Mollah, Volunteer Coordinator at Banaras Hindu University, former NSS volunteer of Goalpara College, and State NSS Awardee. He emphasized that the NSS motto, “Not Me But You,” represents a mindset that builds the nation. In the afternoon session, a “My Bharat Budget Quest” was organized for volunteers and youth to enhance understanding of the Union Budget 2026. This was followed by voter awareness training conducted by Dr. Jugabrat Das, aimed at educating villagers about the voting procedure and EVM usage. The seven-day camp saw participation from more than 50 volunteers and 20 villagers. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Das. Senior citizen Joyprakash Rabha and other local residents expressed their appreciation to Goalpara College for the special initiative.

