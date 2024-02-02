Assam: Goalpara College Skill Development Centre organized a Soft Skill Development workshop

Goalpara: A two-day workshop was organized from Monday to Tuesday by Goalpara College Skill Development Centre in collaboration with Pragjyotish Group of Education. The workshop was aimed to enhance soft skills and media literacy among the enthusiastic youths by covering fields like photography, videography, drone handling, anchoring and reporting.

Resource person of the workshop, Moon Talukdar, chief managing director of Pragjyotish Group of Education stated that the motto of this workshop was to provide skill based vocational training along with the traditional academic degree so that it helps to generate more employment opportunities. Talukdar oversaw the participants with media literacy classes. Renowned photojournalist and writer, Subhamoy Bhattacherjee executed the photography session and Rahul Rabha administered the participants with techniques of drone handling. Facilitated by seasoned experts in the fields, the workshop featured engaging sessions and interactive activities.

Dr Subhash Barman, principal of Goalpara College, in his inaugural speech observed that instead of depending on government service students should reap the benefits of new opportunities created by technology. He further added that along with college digital facilities students should utilize the college radio centre to develop their soft skills. On the other hand, Internal Quality Assessment Cell coordinator, Dulal Chandra Das delivered lecture on soft skill development. Gyanashree Borah,Assistant Prof of Chemistry Department, hosted the workshop.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the hands-on approach and the immediate applicability of the skills acquired. The workshop not only equipped participants with a deeper understanding of soft skills but also fostered a supportive network for ongoing collaboration and mentorship.

Also Read: Assam: As opposition alliance process derailed, TMC now eyes Nagaon

Also Watch: