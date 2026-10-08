Assam: Goalpara court sentences man to life imprisonment for abusing minor

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a significant judgment demonstrating the strict approach of the judiciary towards crimes against minors, the Special POCSO Court in Goalpara has sentenced Mominul Islam to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The judgment was delivered by the District and Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Court Judge, Goalpara, Utpal Rajkhowa. According to the case details, the incident took place in 2021 under Agia police station.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl on the pretext of a love relationship. The matter came to light after the girl became pregnant, following which her parents approached the police and lodged a case at Agia police station.

The court subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of the fine, he will be further sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

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