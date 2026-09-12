Six Get Life Imprisonment for 1995 Witch-Hunting Murder of Elderly Healer in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court at Rangia sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with the 1995 witch-hunting murder of an elderly woman in Kamrup district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mukul Chetia convicted six accused - Soneswar Boro, Jangal Boro, Suraj Boro, Kandora Boro, Hareshwar Boro, and Dhanla Boro - and sentenced each of them to life imprisonment. The court also awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment under additional charges and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each convict. In default of payment of the fine, they will have to undergo one month of simple imprisonment.

The case dates back to 1995, when an elderly village healer, Maria Boro, then about 80 years old, was accused of practising witchcraft after a youth reportedly died during treatment.

Acting on the suspicion, a group of villagers from Bodangeri Kuchi under Baihata Chariali police station in Kamrup district allegedly assaulted Maria Boro at her residence, beat her to death with sticks, poured kerosene over her body, and set it on fire. Her body was later buried behind his house.

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