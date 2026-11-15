Assam: Goalpara declares Chhath Puja riverbanks ‘No Drone Zones’

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a move aimed at protecting the privacy and dignity of women devotees during Chhath Puja celebrations, the Goalpara district administration has declared all riverbank areas where the festival is observed as 'No Drone Zones' on November 15 and 16.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Prodip Timung on November 10 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the flying of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other aviation devices has been strictly prohibited in the designated areas during the two-day festival.

The decision follows a request from the District Level Chhath Puja Committee, Goalpara, which highlighted the difficulties faced by women devotees while taking ritual dips in rivers and changing their clothes. The committee had sought restrictions on drone operations to ensure their privacy during the religious observances.

The order also strictly prohibits taking photographs and recording videos in the designated areas during the specified period.