Guwahati Chhath Puja Traffic Advisory: 36-Hour Restrictions From November 15

Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a special Chhath Puja traffic advisory imposing 36 hours of vehicular restrictions, bus diversions and no-parking rules across major roads in Guwahati, Assam.

The restrictions will begin at 11 AM on Sunday, November 15, and remain in force until 11 PM on Monday, November 16, 2026, to manage festival traffic near riverfront ghats.

According to the Guwahati Traffic Police notification issued on Friday, November 13, the traffic restrictions will take effect at 11 AM on November 15 and continue until 11 PM on November 16.

The 36-hour arrangement will cover major riverfront and arterial roads across the city. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, will oversee enforcement of the advisory under the Police Commissionerate Guwahati.

The police have also announced a separate 28-hour no-parking window for general vehicles, beginning at 7 PM on November 15 and ending at 11 PM on November 16.

One of the major restrictions concerns MG Road, where vehicular movement will be limited between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice's official bungalow.

The Guwahati Traffic Police notification states: "No vehicles, except those carrying Chhath Puja materials along with devotees, shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road from Machkhowa Point to the Chief Justice's official bungalow."

The advisory also identifies six arterial roads where general vehicles will face no-parking restrictions. Additionally, three commercial stretches will have restrictions on heavy trucks. These measures are intended to regulate vehicle movement around the riverfront areas where devotees gather for Chhath Puja rituals.

The traffic advisory identifies two major parking grounds for vehicles during the festival: Latasil Playground and Sonaram Higher Secondary School Field.

Apart from these grounds, five designated roadside parking zones will be available under the arrangements outlined by the traffic authorities.

General vehicles must follow the designated parking arrangements and comply with the 28-hour no-parking restrictions. The police have announced these measures to manage vehicle movement near the festival locations.

The advisory includes bus diversions that will affect public transport operations, including services operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

The restrictions will apply across designated roads during the festival period. Commuters using ASTC services should account for the announced traffic arrangements while travelling through affected areas.

Thousands of devotees gather annually along the Brahmaputra riverfront ghats in Guwahati to observe Chhath Puja. The main gathering areas include Bharalumukh, Fancy Bazar and Uzan Bazar, where devotees perform evening and morning rituals.

According to the supplied traffic advisory details, traffic personnel and Chhath Puja committee volunteers will be deployed at designated locations to enforce diversions and prevent congestion near the ghats.

The Guwahati Chhath Puja Committees will coordinate event-related arrangements, while the Guwahati Traffic Police will enforce the restrictions.