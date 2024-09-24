Doomdooma College Hosts 36th Raihan Shah Memorial State-Level Inter-College Debate Competition

DOOMDOOMA: The 36th Raihan Shah Memorial State Level Inter-College Prize Money Debate Competition was held at Kallol auditorium of Doomdooma College recently. The theme of the debate was “The Urban-oriented mentality of the people is dangerous for human civilization.”

The programme began with a group song presented by the students. Thereafter Vice-Principal Dr Dipak Kumar Mahanta lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Raihan Shah, the former Principal of the college while Principal Dr Kamaleswar Kalita inaugurated the competition.

The college’s Associate Professor of Assamese Department, Dipak Ranjan Baruah, began by introducing Marhum Raihan Shah, a renowned English professor from Cotton College who, upon his superannuation, assumed responsibility for Doomdooma College during its formative years. Competitors from different colleges and the universities of the State took part in the competition. Of them Sunit Sarma of GB Law College, Guwahati annexed the best debator’s prize which comprised a cash award of Rs10,000 and a trophy. On the other hand, Utpal Jyoti Bora of Dibrugarh University and Sudipta Saikia of J. B. College (Autonomous), Jorhat were adjudged as the second and third best debator respectively. The committee of judges was headed by Rana Changmai, former Principal, Tinsukia College.

Also Read: District Tobacco Control Cell Launches 'Smoke-Free Nagaon Campaign' in Collaboration with Health Dept and Police

Also Watch: