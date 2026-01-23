Assam: Goalpara journos elated over CM’s gift

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The DIPRO-accredited journalists of the Goalpara district were overjoyed on Thursday after receiving mobile handsets as a token of appreciation from the Chief Minister of Assam. The gifts were allotted to the forty five accredited journalists of the district through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam.

In this regard, a function was also arranged at the DC’s conference hall where DC Prodip Timung, Co-District Commissioner of West Goalpara Nabajit Pathak, DIPRO In-Charge Marry Hazarika, and many other dignitaries were present.

