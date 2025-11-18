District Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) felicitates journalists in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao District Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) felicitated journalists of Dima Hasao district on the occasion of National Press Day. The event was held on Sunday at the Sonaram Thaosen Media Centre, Haflong, under the initiative of the Information and Public Relations Department (Hills).

Dinanath Loing, Additional Director of the DIPR, welcomed all journalists working in the district and appreciated their contribution to the field of media. The function was also attended by Deputy Director Purabi Ponglo, SDIPRO Rijit Kachari Nunisa, senior journalist Anup Biswas, former General Secretary of Haflong Press Club Biplob Dev, Indranil Dutta, Shamsul Alam, Prashanta Bhattacharya, General Secretary of Dima Hasao Journalists Union Nirmal Singh, President of Haflong Press Club LK Hegna, and other senior journalists.

The theme of this year’s National Press Day was ‘Safeguarding Press Credibility Amidst Rising Misinformation.’ Senior journalists including Anup Biswas, LK Hegna, Biplob Dev, Nirmal Singh, Shamsul Alam, Vishal Jaishi, Biraj Nag, and Swadeep Hasamsa spoke on the topic, and emphasized the importance of factual and responsible reporting in the current media environment filled with misinformation. They highlighted that maintaining press credibility is essential for strengthening democracy and policy-based journalism in India.

Also Read: National Press Day Observed with Felicitation and Cleanliness Drive in Dibrugarh