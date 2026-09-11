Assam News

Assam: Goalpara Mourns as Veteran Congress Leader’s Wife Momena Ahmed Dies at 93

Momena Ahmed, wife of Late Hassanuddin Ahmed, former MLA, advocate, and former President of the Goalpara District Congress Committee, passed away in Guwahati on Wednesday at 93.
Momena Ahmed
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A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Momena Ahmed, wife of Late Hassanuddin Ahmed, former MLA, advocate, and former President of the Goalpara District Congress Committee, passed away in Guwahati on Wednes-day at 93. Her demise has cast a pall of grief over Goalpara.

Her mortal remains were later brought to her resi-dence at Nayapara in Goalpara town. The Janaza prayer was held at the Nayapara Madrassa play-ground, where people from different sections of so-ciety, along with relatives, well-wishers, and admir-ers, gathered to pay their last respects. She is survived by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, and several grandchildren and other relatives.

Also Read: Tuliram Ronghang’s Father and Veteran Educator Joysing Ronghang Passes away at 90

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Momena Ahmed
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