Assam: Goalpara Mourns as Veteran Congress Leader’s Wife Momena Ahmed Dies at 93

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Momena Ahmed, wife of Late Hassanuddin Ahmed, former MLA, advocate, and former President of the Goalpara District Congress Committee, passed away in Guwahati on Wednes-day at 93. Her demise has cast a pall of grief over Goalpara.

Her mortal remains were later brought to her resi-dence at Nayapara in Goalpara town. The Janaza prayer was held at the Nayapara Madrassa play-ground, where people from different sections of so-ciety, along with relatives, well-wishers, and admir-ers, gathered to pay their last respects. She is survived by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, and several grandchildren and other relatives.

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