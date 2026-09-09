Tuliram Ronghang’s Father and Veteran Educator Joysing Ronghang Passes away at 90

Guwahati: Today, Joysing Ronghang, a veteran social worker and retired headmaster, and the father of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member and Rongkhang MLA Tuliram Ronghang, passed away at the age of over 90 in West Karbi Anglong .

Ronghang breathed his last at his residence in Artukekang, Dongkamukam, in the early hours of Wednesday, after age-related ailments.

A respected educator and social worker, he made significant contributions to the education sector during his long career. He served as the headmaster of Ram Rongpi Primary School in Dongkamukam before retiring. Through his teaching and guidance, he played an important role in shaping the lives of students in the region.

He is survived by his son Tuliram Ronghang, four other sons, three daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and other relatives.

His death has cast a pall of grief across the Karbi Hills and West Karbi Anglong. Several social organisation representatives, leaders and admirers visited his residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled his death, remembering Ronghang as a dedicated headmaster whose contributions to education and social welfare would be remembered.