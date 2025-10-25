Assam: Goalpara student Shabnam Hazarika wins state-level poetry competition

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Shabnam Hazarika, a class ten student of Smart Public School, Goalpara town, has stood first in a poetry competition organized by the Axom Lekhika Xomaj in their first Kendriya Xokhiyoti Sanmilan held at the Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah College of Teok, Jorhat. The judges, based upon her language, subject, and way of expression placed her poem at the top rank among many participants from all over the state. Shabnam is the daughter of Minoo Hazarika who is a social worker. Padumi Gogoi, President, and Nilanjana Pasoni, Secretary of the Lekhika Xomaj, congratulated Shabnam for the achievement. Besides, Pankaja Das, President of Goalpara district committee of the same organization also lauded her talent and lavished praise upon her for bringing glory to the district.

