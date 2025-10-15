National Biopesticide summit held in Jorhat, focuses on sustainable agriculture

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The 1st National Biopesticide Summit and Conference on Emerging Trends in Agriculture for Sustainable Development 2025 was held at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat recently, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey toward sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture. Jointly organized by AAU, Jorhat, Assam, and the Agricultural Microorganisms Manufacturers and Farmers Association (AMMA), Nashik, Maharashtra, the event aimed to accelerate India’s transition toward a resilient, green, and bio-innovative agricultural economy, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Azadi Ka Amrit Kal. The summit brought together over 250 delegates from across India, including more than 50 industry representatives, eminent scientists, academicians, entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers, to deliberate on the future of biopesticides, biofertilizers, and sustainable farming systems.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice-Chancellor, AAU, who served as the chief guest of the event. Dr Deka in his inaugural address, emphasized the growing importance of biopesticides and bio-inputs in Northeast India, particularly in Assam, which holds immense potential as a hub for microbial and natural farming innovations. He discussed the current status of bio-green products and the need for sustainable agriculture to safeguard soil health, biodiversity, and farmer livelihoods, while highlighting AAU’s pioneering biopesticide research and contributions to climate-resilient farming.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agri), and Chairman of the Conference, in his welcome address underlined AAU’s leadership in biopesticide R&D, presenting an overview of Assam’s achievements in biopesticide production and the rising demand for organic inputs across the region.

Dr Alok K Srivastava, Director, ICAR-National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms, Mau, UP, attended as the guest of honour and delivered an insightful address on policy, research, and innovation frameworks for scaling biopesticide use in India, emphasizing collaboration, biotechnology integration, and farmer awareness to strengthen the nation’s bio-economy. The summit also conferred Society Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to India’s bio-input sector. The event concluded with a valedictory session celebrating the success of the summit and reaffirming the shared commitment to fostering sustainable agriculture through science, innovation, and collaboration.

