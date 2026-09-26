Assam: Gohpur, Tezpur University sign MoU on arsenic, iron removal technology

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementing "Arsiron Nilogon", a low-cost, community-friendly water purification technology, was signed between the Co-District Administration, Gohpur, and the Technology Enabling Centre, Tezpur University, on September 23.

Developed by Tezpur University Prof Robin Kumar Dutta and his team, the technology is effective in removing arsenic and iron from groundwater using simple household chemicals such as baking soda, potassium permanganate and ferric chloride.

Under the three-year MoU, the Co-District administration will implement the technology through a local NGO, while Tezpur University will provide technical guidance and capacity building.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, Registrar Prof Chandan Goswami, Prof Robin Kumar Dutta, Prof Nidhi S Bhattacharyya and other dignitaries were present.

Co-District Commissioner Aditya Pratap Singh said the initiative could help address arsenic and iron contamination affecting areas including Gamiri, Ruptoli, Kalabari and Bhalukaguri. The collaboration aims to strengthen academia-government ties and promote socially beneficial innovation.

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