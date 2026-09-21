Tezpur University Observes Two-Day Zubeen Diwas with Tributes, Protests and Cultural Programmes

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TEZPUR: Tezpur University organised a two-day programme on 18 and 19 September 2026 to observe Zubeen Diwas, featuring a host of activities including tributes, discussions, cultural programmes, a mural unveiling, a tree plantation drive, a silent march, and film and documentary screenings.

Tezpur University Charcha Mancha, a common platform comprising students, research scholars, teachers, non-teaching staff and residents of Tezpur University, hosted the programme.

The programme began on September 18 with a panel discussion on “The Crisis in Higher Education, Student Movement and Tezpur University” at the Council Hall. The event commenced with a solemn tribute to Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, along with Jyotishmaan Baruah, a student of Integrated M.Sc. in Chemistry at Tezpur University, who tragically lost his life recently. The gathering observed a moment of remembrance and paid homage to their memories.

Prof. Amarendra Kr. Das, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, inaugurated the panel discussion and delivered the opening remarks. The panel featured Mr. Munin Bayan, journalist and writer; Mr. Kishor Kumar Kalita, writer and former student of Tezpur University; and Dr. Kangkan Deka, Associate Professor, Darrang College, who engaged in an insightful and thought-provoking discussion on various dimensions of higher education in India. Uddipan Hazarika, a research scholar, anchored the programme.

A significant part of the discussion focused on the student movement undertaken a year ago, reflecting on its context, experiences and broader implications. The panelists also discussed at length the challenges faced by higher educational institutions in India.

The panel discussion was followed by the installation of a portrait at the memorial site of Zubeen Garg, followed by a tribute. Later in the evening, hostel residents performed Négara Naam/Dihanam, followed by a cultural evening and a screening of Kanchanjangha, a film by Zubeen Garg.

On the second day, September 19, following a tribute to Zubeen Garg, a tree plantation and campus-cleaning drive was organised. The day also marked the beginning of the preliminary work for the installation of a statue of Zubeen Garg in front of the Central Library. Later in the day, a mural of Zubeen Garg was unveiled at the Pobitora Madam Curie Women’s Hostel and Community Hall. A candle-lighting ceremony and silent march was also organised across the University campus as a collective expression of protest demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.

The programme concluded with a Cultural Evening, followed by a documentary screening chronicling the journey of the Tezpur University students-led movement that emerged following Zubeen Garg’s demise. The two-day observance concluded with the screening of Roi Roi Binale, described as Zubeen Garg’s last film.

Also Read: Zubeen Diwas: Fans Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s Life as Tributes Pour in from Across Assam