Assam: Golaghat completes 1st phase of counting staff randomization

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election result day, the first phase of randomization of vote-counting officials in the Golaghat Election District was completed on Friday. It was held in the presence of the district commissioner and district election officer, returning officers of five Assembly constituencies, and other senior officials.

A total of 235 officials have been deployed for counting, including 70 counting supervisors, 70 counting assistants, and 70 micro observers, plus other staff for result compilation and auditor support.

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