Assam: Golaghat DC Dr. P. Uday Praveen inspects road safety measures

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: District Commissioner of Golaghat District, Dr. P. Uday Praveen, visited the area of Numaligarh Tinali and inspected the road safety measures recently. During the inspection, the Commissioner also interacted with the local people and directed the authorities concerned to take the necessary precautionary measures to reduce accidents in the said area. The commissioner also directed that the entire area be made parking-free by shifting the parking lots in Tinali. Along with this, the Commissioner also inspected the work on the paved road being repaired in Bokakhat.

On the other hand, the district road safety committee meeting was also held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Dr. P. Uday Pravin at the DC’s conference hall at the initiative of Golaghat District Administration. The meeting discussed at length the steps taken by the Public Works Department for road safety and preventive measures.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner of Bokakhat Sub-District Simi Karan, Shreya Singhal of Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Golaghat, along with the heads of the police department, Public Works, Health, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Transport, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), Excise, etc., departments, and staff members of the district administration.

