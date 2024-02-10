Assam: Stress laid on strict adherence to road safety rules held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: An awareness meeting on Road Safety was held on Friday at Lakhimpur Commerce College. Organized by Lakhimpur District Transport Department in association with Lakhimpur District Road Safety Committee at Lakhimpur Commerce College as part of the Road Safety Month, the meeting was chaired by Professor Sazzad Hussain, Vice-Principal of the college and was attended by officials from transport department, district police and teachers and students of the college. The objective of the meeting was explained by Hemanta Bania of Maidamia Bandhoi, an NGO.

The awareness meeting was addressed by Dinesh Borgohain, Motor Vehicle Inspector, North Lakhimpur, Enforcement Inspector Pranjal Hazarika, Member Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee, Pranab Roy and Officer-in Charge of North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station Tulumemani Duwarah. All the speakers called for maintaining safety while driving and riding different vehicles including fastening of seat belts, wearing of helmets and avoiding over speeding and using mobile phone while on roads. Panchachutra—five rules for safe driving and riding, which includes avoiding over speeding, avoid drinking, using mobile phone while driving, wearing helmet while riding and fastening seatbelts while driving were explained by the transport department officials in the meting. In his president’s remark Vice-Principal Sazzad Hussain informed the meeting that the Lakhimpur Commerce College already had a motor policy being enforced which ensures wearing of helmets and production of driving license by students while entering their two-wheelers inside the college. He further informed that the college observes a No Vehicle Day on every last Saturday of the month in a bid to contribute towards road safety and ensure less carbon emission.

