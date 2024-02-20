Assam: Golaghat district administration imposes Sec 144 in view of High School Leaving Examination and Higher Secondary Examination

GOLAGHAT: In view of High School Leaving Examination and Higher Secondary Examination, the Golaghat district administration has imposed section 144 on Monday in the district to conduct the examinations smoothly.

Unauthorized persons or unnecessary crowding is prohibited within the premises of the examination centre and within a radius of 100 metres. Candidates carrying any unauthorized and suspicious objects, mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, electronic devices will not be able to enter the examination hall. An authorized person engaged in the teaching work of the examination shall not be able to help the student/ examinee through unfair means.

