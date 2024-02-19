Eminent educationist Panchanan Medhi Memorial Award presented at 27th Annual Conference of Nalbari District Karmachari Parishad

NALBARI: The national award-winning educationist Panchanan Medhi Memorial Award has been presented at a grand programme organized as a part of the 27th Annual Conference of Nalbari District Karmachari Parishad at Nalbari Natya Mandir on Sunday.

The award was collaboratively presented by the Nalbari District Employees' Association and the Panchanan Medhi Memorial Research and Development Trust. The award, which consists of a memento, cash prize, and appreciation letter, was presented jointly to two recipients, Lucky Devi Chowdhury and Manmita Sharma, both meritorious students who secured the highest marks in the 2023 High School Leaving Certificate Examination in the Nalbari district.

The late Panchanan Medhi, who received the National Teacher Award from the President of India in 1975, was the founder Headmaster of Sapatgram Amalgamated Academy in the Dhubri district and was also one of the most outstanding teachers of Assam. The Panchanan Medhi Memorial Research and Development Trust was formed in memory of this eminent educationist by his granddaughter, Varnali Deka, an officer of IAS now serving in Nalbari as the District Commissioner.

It may be mentioned here that Varnali Deka formed the corpus of the Trust Fund from the part of the cash prize money of Rs 2 lakh she received along with the National Awards she bagged from the Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad, for her commendable work in 'One District, One Product' (ODOP)-mushroom and education sectors (Poshan Clubs) at Kokrajhar under Awarding Innovations in Public Services during her tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar district. The noble cause also received all sorts of cooperation and support from the family, friends, and well-wishers of the late Panchanan Medhi.

The Award will be presented every year at the Annual Conference of the Nalbari Zila Karmachari Parishad under the aegis of the Zila Karmachari Parishad and the Panchanan Medhi Research and Development Foundation (Trust) to the highest performers of the district in the Annual High School Leaving Certificate Examination.

The event was attended by the son and daughter-in-law of the late Panchanan Medhi, namely, Ramananda Medhi and Smt. Nirmali Medhi. Kamalesh Deka, retired Director General of DCPW (Communication) BSF, New Delhi, who is the son-in-law of Panchanan Medhi and father of District Commissioner Varnali Deka, also took part in the event.

Varnali Deka, who was also the president of the reception committee of the 27th Annual Conference of the Nalbari District Employees' Association, expressed in her speech her overwhelming gratitude to all government employees who have been constantly and selflessly contributing towards the smooth functioning of the administration and the social decorum as well.

The President and Secretary of the All Assam Employees' Association, namely Bashab Kalita and Dilip Kalita, and all other responsible holders of the Nalbari District Employees' Association and a rich crowd of local residents attended the event.

Also Read: Assam: 24th Bn SSB Rangia organizes medical civic action programme

Also Watch: